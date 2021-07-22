Bank of Ireland buys most of Davy Group for €440 million

BANK OF IRELAND has agreed to buy most of Davy Group for €440 million.

The deal will see the lender acquire Davy’s main profit-generating business including its wealth management, capital markets and asset management divisions.

Separately, Luxembourg-based investor services company IQ-EQ has reached an agreement to buy Davy’s Global Fund Management business.

The acquisitions are expected to be completed in 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said this morning that the deal offers value to the bank’s shareholders.

“Wealth management and capital markets are important parts of our business. Bringing Davy into the Group represents a significant milestone, which will considerably enhance our customer offerings and growth outlook for the group.

“We welcome the Davy team and all of Davy’s customers to Bank of Ireland.”

The scandal-hit brokerage was put up for sale earlier this year after the Central Bank of Ireland levied a fine of €4.1 million against the company.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A multi-year probe by the regulatory found four breaches of market rules by Davy between 2014 and 2016 in relation to a transaction involving Anglo Irish Bank bonds.

The scandal led to fierce criticism of the firm, which led to the National Treasury Management Agency removing Davy’s authorisation to act as a primary dealer of Irish government bonds.

Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan resigned in the wake of the scandal as did deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle.

More to follow…