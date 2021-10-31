Poll: Should daylight saving time be scrapped?

CLOCKS ACROSS IRELAND went back an hour for the 105th time last night.

The switch from summer time to winter time means brighter mornings, darker evenings, and an awful lot of confusion for our body clocks.

The European Commission previously proposed scrapping it, something which Ireland opposed due to concerns over the possibility of two time zones on the island. The plan is currently stalled.

Today we’re asking: Should daylight saving time be scrapped?

