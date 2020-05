ROBERT DE NIRO is one of the most beloved actors of all time.

He’s put in some incredible performances and appeared in some great films (let’s forget a few of those stinkers in recent years).

But how well do you know his films?

Let’s see…

He's won Oscars for his roles in Raging Bull and...? Shutterstock The Deer Hunter Taxi Driver

Goodfellas The Godfather Part II What's the name of his character in Goodfellas? DPA/PA Images Henry Hill James Conway

Billy Batts Paul Cicero Which infamous gangster does he portray in The Untouchables PA Images Al Capone Bugsy Siegel

Meyer Lansky Tommy Luchese Which early De Niro film is this? PA Images Bang the Drum Slowly The Last Tycoon

1900 Mean Streets De Niro co-starred with Al Pacino in decent films in the 90s and again last year. Which wretched film did he star opposite Pacino in back in 2008? Shutterstock Little Fockers The Good Shepherd

Righteous Kill Killer Elite How many feature films have De Niro and director Martin Scorsese made together? Shutterstock 5 7

9 11 What film is he in here? PA Images Analyse This Wag The Dog

Jackie Brown Sleepers What film has he got his last Oscar nomination for? Shutterstock The Irishman Silver Linings Playbook

Cape Fear Joker True or false? He was the first actor to win an Oscar for performing in a language other than English. True False What's the name of the boxer he portrayed in Raging Bull? PA Images Rocky Graziano Sugar Ray Robinson

