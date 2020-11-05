Gardaí appeal for information over man (30) missing from Crumlin

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin 12 since yesterday.

Dean Finnegan was last seen in Crumlin yesterday.

He is described as being 6ft 2in in height, with a medium build. He has short red hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing a red hooded jacket, a black baseball cap, dark trousers and black runners.

Gardaí said Dean’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.