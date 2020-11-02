Gardaí appeal for information over missing man (25)

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information to help trace the whereabouts of Dean Synott.

The 25-year-old was last seen in the Dublin 7 area on Friday.

He is described as being 5ft 5in, with black hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in the Bridewell on 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.