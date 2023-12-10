PSNI confirm man's death following Co Antrim collision and make appeal over Armagh hit-and-run

THE PSNI HAS confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim last month.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 22 November in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road.

The two-vehicle collision involved a Honda motorcycle and a Honda CR-Z car.

David Blayney, aged 53, was the motorcyclist and was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

He passed away in hospital on Friday, 8 December.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the collision but has since been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said a “full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing” and an appeal was made to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage to make contact with the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield, quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.

In a separate incident, the PSNI is appealing for information following a hit-and-run collision in Armagh City.

The incident happened last night in the Moy Road area of Armagh.

It was reported at around 10.35 last night that a man had been knocked down and the vehicle made off following the collision.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries.

A wing mirror was located at the scene and this had led police to suspect that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen.

Officers have appealed to anyone who notices a car matching this description, without a wing mirror or with other damage, to contact Police quoting reference number 1820 of 9/12/23.

Anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or other footage ,should also make contact with police.