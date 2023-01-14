Gardaí appealing for information on death of woman (40s) in Dublin apartment

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED for people to come forward who may have information about the death of a woman whose body was discovered in an apartment at Dublin 15 yesterday.

A man in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in Garda custody.

A postmortem has been completed and a preliminary report provided to the investigating team.

Sources have said that the woman was stabbed multiple times. Gardaí are not believed to be looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Gardaí are appealing to passengers who were travelling on Dublin Bus route number 120 (Rathbourne Ave to Merrion Road) on the morning of Friday, 13 January, to come forward.

That bus departed Rathbourne Avenue at approximately 8:30am and travelled to Spindrift Avenue, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15, where an incident took place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that was travelling on this bus, or to anyone who was in the vicinity of Spindrift Avenue, between 8:15am and 9:00am, to contact them.

They are also appealing to those with video footage from the bus or at any of these locations to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to Gardaí at Cabra on 01 6667400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The scene remains sealed off subject to an ongoing forensic and technical examination.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to liaise with he family of the woman, who was in her 40s.

The investigation is ongoing.