Monday 23 December, 2019
Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19

Two of the victims’ bodies have not been recovered and authorities believe they were washed out to sea.

By Press Association Monday 23 Dec 2019, 9:22 AM
File photo of White Island.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from a volcanic eruption in New Zealand has risen to 19.

Police said the latest victim died at an Auckland hospital yesterday evening.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted on 9 December, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two dozen others hospitalised with severe burns.

The latest victim is the sixth person to die in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia in the two weeks since the eruption.

Two of the victims’ bodies have not been recovered and authorities believe they were washed out to sea in a storm soon after the eruption.

Helicopter pilots and boat operators helped the injured off the island immediately after the eruption, but emergency services did not return to the island to recover bodies until four days later because they viewed the site as too dangerous.

In a brief statement issued today, police said they had been advised just before 11pm yesterday of the latest death at Middlemore Hospital. Police did not immediately the release the victim’s name.

Many of those killed and injured were Australian tourists who had been travelling aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

White Island, also known by its Maori name, Whakaari, is the tip of an undersea volcano about 50km off New Zealand’s North Island and was a popular tourist destination before the eruption.

It is unclear if the privately-owned island will ever be reopened for tourist visits.

Many people have questioned why tourists were still allowed on the island after New Zealand’s GeoNet seismic monitoring agency raised the volcano’s alert level on 18 November from one to two on a scale where five represents a major eruption, noting an increase in sulfur dioxide gas, which originates from magma.

New Zealand authorities are investigating the circumstances around the disaster.

