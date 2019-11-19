Leader ratings: How did you rate Johnson and Corbyn in tonight's ITV debate?

THE FIRST HEAD-to-head debate of the UK general election debate took place this evening.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn faced off in the live ITV programme before an audience of 200 people and took questions on Brexit, the NHS and their own characters.

Johnson is seeking to get a public mandate as Prime Minister and win a parliamentary majority while Corbyn is seeking to return Labour to Downing Street for the first time in nine years.

This evening’s clash is the first of a whole host of debates that will take place before election day on 12 December. The BBC will be hosting several and Sky News has one next week.

But how do you reckon the candidates measured up under the glare of the TV studio?

We’re also letting you rate how host Julie Etchingham got on as moderator of the debate and you can rate each out of 10 below (just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating) …

