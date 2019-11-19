This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leader ratings: How did you rate Johnson and Corbyn in tonight's ITV debate?

The hour-long face off was the first of many ahead of election day in three weeks.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:03 PM
38 minutes ago 5,510 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896996

THE FIRST HEAD-to-head debate of the UK general election debate took place this evening.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn faced off in the live ITV programme before an audience of 200 people and took questions on Brexit, the NHS and their own characters.

Johnson is seeking to get a public mandate as Prime Minister and win a parliamentary majority while Corbyn is seeking to return Labour to Downing Street for the first time in nine years.

This evening’s clash is the first of a whole host of debates that will take place before election day on 12 December. The BBC will be hosting several and Sky News has one next week. 

But how do you reckon the candidates measured up under the glare of the TV studio?

We’re also letting you rate how host Julie Etchingham got on as moderator of the debate and you can rate each out of 10 below (just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating) …

Boris Johnson

6

 

Jeremy Corbyn

6

 

Julie Etchingham (presenter)

6

