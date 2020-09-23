Debunked: No, Smyths Toys is not closing its doors and going 'online only' in the run up to Christmas

WITH CHRISTMAS IN just over three month’s time, questions are understandably being asked about what the Christmas season will look like with Covid-19.

TheJournal.ie last week explained what the new ‘Living with Covid-19′ plan means for family gatherings and people travelling to see loved ones.

Another question that remains to be answered is exactly what Christmas shopping in the time of social distancing and other restrictions will look like.

It is around this question that a number of false or incorrect claims have been circulating online.

The Claim

One such claim relates to Smyths Toys Superstores, and says that the seller is set to ‘close from 1 October’ and move to ‘online only’ sales.

The claim has been made in multiple posts, with a number of people saying that they have been told by Smyths delivery drivers that this is the case.

Parents looking to buy toys as Christmas presents have expressed concern over the possible closure, so what is the truth?

Facebook

False

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Smyths has said the claim that the store is to close from next week is not true.

“These claims are false, we are not closing on October 1st,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson acknowledges that the Christmas shopping period is likely to be different this year and that, as a result, the toy store is placing an extra emphasis on a ‘click and collect’ services, as well as implementing other measures.

“We have seen a significant increase in online sales since March. We offer free same-day click and collect service at all of our stores. This is a safe and quick way to shop at our stores and also for our older customers who may be nervous. We luckily were able to offer this during lockdown also,” the spokesperson said.

Business group Retail Excellence has previously urged people to consider doing their Christmas shopping earlier than usual to encourage social distancing among shoppers.

Asked whether this has happened, the Smyths spokesperson says that “anecdotally from store managers” there have been more trolleys in store earlier than usual this year.

But could toy stores be forced to close anyway?

Under the government’s Living with Covid-19 roadmap, toy stores would likely be forced to close if a county was at Level 4 restrictions.

At present, Dublin is at Level 3 restrictions while the rest of the country is at Level 2.

Under Levels 2 and 3 retail stores can remain open as long as protective measures are in place. These measures include practices like the wearing of face coverings, limits on numbers in the store and the setting up of protective screens.

This would change under Level Four however, when only essential retail outlets and businesses that are primarily outdoors could remain open.

During the strict lockdown in March and April, an indicative list of “essential retail outlets” was provided by government. It included outlets such as food stores, pharmacies and electrical stores but did not include toy stores.

