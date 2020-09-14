This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you plan on doing Christmas shopping earlier this year?

It’s 102 days until Christmas.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:44 AM
Christmas in Dublin last year.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

INDUSTRY GROUP RETAIL Excellence has urged people to consider doing their Christmas shopping earlier than usual this year. 

In an article in today’s Irish Times, the group’s chief executive said this is to spread out the shopping period to encourage social distancing among shoppers. 

Duncan Graham also said that supply chain issues as a result of Covid-19 could lead to some shortages, but will you be taking up the advice? 

Poll: Do you plan on doing Christmas shopping earlier this year? 


Poll Results:

Ah ffs would you stop with this question (85)
Yes, I want to get ahead of it (83)
No, I'm going to do my usual (71)
I've already started (41)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

