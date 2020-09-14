INDUSTRY GROUP RETAIL Excellence has urged people to consider doing their Christmas shopping earlier than usual this year.

In an article in today’s Irish Times, the group’s chief executive said this is to spread out the shopping period to encourage social distancing among shoppers.

Duncan Graham also said that supply chain issues as a result of Covid-19 could lead to some shortages, but will you be taking up the advice?

Poll: Do you plan on doing Christmas shopping earlier this year?

