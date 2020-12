ONE THING GENERALLY comes to mind when we think of 25 December, but you’ll be well aware that’s not all that happens on this holy day turned holiday.

The following events all took place on this day, how well do you know them?

Test yourself.

In 800 AD, Charlemagne was crowned Holy Roman Emperor. His is believed to have created what European micro-state? Shutterstock San Marino Liechtenstein

Andorra Monaco The Australian Territory of Christmas Island was named by Captain William Mynors on this day in 1643. Do you know its official flag? Shutterstock Shutterstock

Shutterstock Shutterstock Issac Newtown was born on this day in 1643. Why did he spend two years in isolation at his home in Woolsthorpe, England in 1665? PA He was hiding from the government He was recovering from a broken heart

He was avoiding the Great Plague Something to do with gravity What game were soldiers from opposing sides said to have played during World War I's Christmas Truce in 1914? PA Rugby Football

Badminton Hide and seek Irish rebels interned at Frongoch, Wales were released this day in 1916 after David Lloyd George replaced who as UK Prime Minister? Henry Campbell-Bannerman PA Arthur Balfour

PA Herbert Henry Asquith PA Bonar Law In anticipation of the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which country conducted its final above-ground nuclear weapon test on 25 December 1962? PA Soviet Union USA

UK Cuba Charlie Chaplin died in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland in 1977. Thieves dug him up three months later and demanded what in exchange for his body? PA $300,000 His famous bowler hat

$600,000 Nothing, they just wanted his body Mikhail Gorbachev announced his resignation as president of the Soviet Union in 1991. How many former Soviet republics established the Commonwealth of Independent States that effectively dismembered the USSR four days prior? PA 11 10

14 7 Today is Canadian leader Justin Trudeau's birthday, what age is he? PA 45 49

51 42 Singer George Micheal passed away in 2006 at the age of 53. What was his birth name? PA Achilles Agathangelou Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou

You scored out of ! Top Dog! You scored out of ! Clever Cat! You scored out of ! Fintastic! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? You scored out of ! Turtley Awful!