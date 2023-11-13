New dedicated national centre for electric vehicle skills to be developed in Mullingar

A DEDICATED NATIONAL centre for electric vehicle skills is set to be developed to “ensure Irish workers are fully equipped to handle the expanding skills requirements of electric vehicles”.

The measure was today announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

The Department said the centre, which will be based in Mullingar in Co Westmeath, will be a “critical component of the State’s response to the green transition”.

The EU this year agreed to end sales of new carbon-emitting vehicles in 2035 and electric vehicle sales have been increasing in Ireland in recent years.

In May of this year, DoneDeal found that demand for electric vehicles was up by 35% year-on-year.

When fully developed, the new centre will train people to repair and maintain electric cars, as well as electric bikes, scooters, trucks, buses, vans and heavy goods vehicles.

The Department added that the centre will “allow the Further and Education Training (FET) sector remain a leader in the delivery of motor mechanic skills”.

The National Centre will be based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and will be hosted by the Longford-Westmeath ETB (LWETB).

A Department spokesperson said the first step in the process is the establishment of a project office and the recruitment of staff to commence work.

Funding of €200,000 was described in the Budget 2023 for the establishment of the office, which will be temporarily based in the head office of LWETB in Marlinstown.

Speaking today, Minister Harris remarked that the “transition from new diesel and petrol cars is no longer a futuristic concept”.

“It is happening currently,” said Harris. “Electric vehicles are outselling new petrol and diesel cars for the first time ever.”

“As the number of EVs on the road increases, a workforce with the knowledge to fix and properly maintain them will be needed.

“It is clear to us we need a dedicated national centre to focus on the delivery of these key skills, while preparing for future technological advances.”

Meanwhile Andrew Brownlee, SOLAS chief executive, said the “skills provided by the national centre by LWETB will be essential in supporting the green transition and in realising climate action targets”.

He added: “Our pledge at SOLAS is to provide every FET learner with the green skills and sustainability awareness to allow them to serve as agents of change on climate action.”

Elsewhere Liz Lavery, LWETB chief executive, said the LWETB is “proud to play a pivotal role in this endeavour by hosting the national EV centre”.

She added: “LWETB is delighted and proud to be expanding into this new area and is committed to developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that can drive Ireland’s transition to a more eco-friendly future.”