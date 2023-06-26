RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes resigns 'with immediate effect' over Ryan Tubridy pay scandal

RTÉ’S DIRECTOR GENERAL Dee Forbes has resigned with immediate effect following revelations of undisclosed payments made to the broadcaster’s top earner Ryan Tubridy.

It emerged on Friday last week that Forbes had been suspended as director on the previous Wednesday, just weeks before she had been due to step down from the role.

“I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTÉ, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days,” Forbes wrote in a statement.

“As Director General, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously.

“I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect.”

The statement went on to outline the timeline of events relating to Tubridy’s contact negotiations and payments between 2020 and 2022, with Forbes saying “I did not at any stage act contrary to any advice”.

“At all times, I and the representatives of RTÉ acted in good faith. I fully accept and acknowledge responsibility for my part in these events as Director General,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Forbes closed the statement with some pointed words for the RTE board and an apology for her part in “this episode”.

“I want to reiterate that I have engaged fully with the Board during this process.

“However, the Board has not treated me with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person. All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing”

“I am deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone.”

The controversy arose after it was revealed on Thursday that Tubridy earned an extra €345,000 over the course of over six years that RTÉ had not previously disclosed.

Tubridy’s annual earnings published by RTÉ between the years 2017-2022 ranged from €440,000-€491,667 but a review carried out by Grant Thornton has found that his annual earnings from RTÉ in those years actually ranged from €511,667-€545,000.

The issue was partly the result of a deal which saw Tubridy receive additional income from commercial partner Renault, with that income guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ.

The manner in which these payments were recorded led to an understatement of his earnings, with RTÉ apologising for the mistake. Tubridy himself has apologised for ‘not questioning’ the published figures but said doing so was RTÉ’s responsibility.

Read Next Related Reads Arts Minister announces external review into governance and culture at RTÉ RTÉ's case for licence fee hike in tatters as politicians take delight in having the upper hand Inside RTÉ: Pay, roster and contract issues constant for lower paid staff

Oireachtas Committees

Forbes’ departure makes it unclear who will appear in front of two Oireachtas committees this week to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding the undisclosed payments made to Tubridy.

Representatives from RTE have been invited to come before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday and the Public Accounts Committee this Thursday.

Media minister Catherine Martin met with Chair of the RTE board Siún Ní Raghallaigh over the weekend and announced the commissioning of an external review of corporate governance at the organisation.

This review of corporate governance will accompany another external review into the contract arrangements for the boradcaster’s top ten earners.

“The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls,” Martin said.

“While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.”

“Public trust in RTÉ must be rebuilt,” she added.