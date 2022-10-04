Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 4 October 2022
Drivers urged to be cautious around deer breeding season

Deer are particularly at risk from late September to early November as they move around more.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 11:33 AM
Male deer spar with each other during rutting season
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DRIVERS ARE BEING urged to exercise caution of deer on the roads during their breeding season.

The Irish Deer Commission has said that motorists should be particularly vigilant at dawn and dusk when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

From late September until early November male deer parade around showing off their antlers to potential mates by clashing with other males – an event known as the rut.

The Commission said: “While the rut is an amazing experience to witness, it is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females, and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways.”

Drivers are being asked to reduce speed in areas such as woodlands and mountains, and if they see a deer, dip their headlines as the full beam could cause the deer to freeze on the road.

If a deer has crossed in front of a car, drivers should stay alert as others may follow. They are also advised not to approach an injured deer.

The Commission added: “If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact the local Gardaí. The Irish Deer Commission operate a humane deer dispatch scheme with 135 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions nationally.”

Emer Moreau

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

