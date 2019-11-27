This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Deer found dead with 7kg of plastic bags, underwear and towels in stomach in Thailand

Plastic bags containing coffee grounds, instant noodle packs and other items were found in the deer’s stomach.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:30 PM
File photo of a deer.
Image: Shutterstock/Soru Epotok
Image: Shutterstock/Soru Epotok

A WILD DEER was found dead after swallowing 7kg of plastic bags and other trash in Thailand, an official said Tuesday, raising the alarm on waste littering the country’s waters and forests.

The south east Asian country is one of the world’s largest consumers of plastic, with Thais using up to 3,000 single-use plastic bags each per year, whether for wrapping street food, takeaway coffee or packing groceries.

Marine animals like turtles have died in its waste-choked waters, and autopsies have found that plastic in the stomach lining contributed to their deaths. 

Officials said a 10-year-old deer was found dead in a national park in Nan province, around 630 kilometres north of the capital Bangkok. 

An autopsy discovered “plastic bags in the stomach, which is one of the causes of his death”, said Kriangsak Thanompun, director of the protected region in the Khun Sathan National Park. 

The bags contained coffee grounds, instant noodle packaging, garbage bags, towels and also underwear, according to photos provided by the national park.

The discovery of the deer comes months after a sick baby dugong (mammal similar to a manatee) won hearts in Thailand as she fought for recovery, only to pass away from an infection exacerbated by plastic bits lining her stomach.

The demise of Mariam in August was widely mourned on social media, reviving public debate on Thailand’s urgent need to tackle its plastic addiction. 

The loss of the wild deer is “another tragedy”, Kriangsak said. 

“It shows we have to take seriously and reduce… single-use plastic,” he said, calling for “nature-friendly products” to be used instead. 

- © AFP 2019

AFP

