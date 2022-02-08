External review ordered into Army barracks lockdown party

DEFENCE FORCES MINISTER Simon Coveney has ordered an external review into a lockdown breaking party at an Army barracks.

The outdoor event took place at McKee Barracks in Dublin in June 2020 and has already resulted in several members of the Defence Forces being sanctioned.

An officer allegedly sexually assaulted a femaile soldier on the night of the prohibited gathering.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said a military judicial process is underway on some matters relating to the event and it would not be appropriate for Minister Coveney to comment until this concludes.

Military Police investigations into other matters are now completed. Coveney sought updates on the progression of those investigations as they progressed. He received a report from the Chief of Staff on Friday 28 January.

The spokesperson said: “The Chief of Staff advised that the appropriate sanctions had been applied following the investigations.

“Given the length of time between the alleged incidents and the conclusion of the Military investigations, Minister Coveney and the Chief of Staff have agreed on an external review of the matter. Minister Coveney has appointed a Senior Counsel to undertake this review.”