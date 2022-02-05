Junior minster describes allegation of sexual assault at Dublin barracks as 'horrific'

AN ALLEGATION THAT a female soldier was sexually assaulted at Defence Forces headquarters has been described as “absolutely sickening” by a junior minister.

Green Party TD Pippa Hackett said it “puts the onus” on swift action, as it comes on the back of allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made by former soldiers in the Women of Honour group.

Other TDs have reacted, saying that the alleged incident “compounds” the need for a thorough investigation into claims of sexual harassment and assault in the Defence Forces.

The Irish Independent has reported today that a female soldier was allegedly sexually assaulted at McKee Barracks in Dublin on June 25, 2020.

The newspaper was told by the Defence Forces that it was prohibited from commenting as it is “the subject of an ongoing current investigation”.

It is understood that the Military Police have filed a report to the Director of Military Prosecutions following an investigation.

A court martial is expected in the coming months according to the Irish Independent.

Responding to the report, Minister of State Pippa Hackett described the allegation as “absolutely sickening” and “horrific”.

She told RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon programme that “it puts the onus on something very much swifter to happen” following other allegations from women who served in the Defence Forces.

She said she “urges” the Women of Honour group to cooperate with the independent review into their allegations, which has been formed by the government.

The group had called for a statutory inquiry which would compel witnesses to give evidence having described the planned review as “pointless”.

“This (the independent review) is going to report back in six months. And we haven’t ruled out a statutory commission either, but that will take a much longer process,” Hackett said.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane said “really serious allegations” have been made and added that her party will bring a motion to the Dáil to calling for a commission of investigation to be established, which would compel witnesses to give evidence.

“I think the Minister (Simon Coveney) is failing. I think the women . . . feel that they’re not being heard in relation to this,” she told broadcaster Katie Hannon.

On the same programme, Independent TD Denis Noughton said he has written to the Taoiseach seeking him to meet with the Women of Honour to resolve the issues, and supported calls for a statutory inquiry.

“We need a thorough investigation. These are very serious allegations that have been made in the past and compounded by allegations that we’re reading about today,” he said.

“And I think there needs to be a thorough and transparent review that needs absolutely everyone in this.”