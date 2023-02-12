Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 12 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a Defence Forces soldier's patch
# Accidental Death
Defence Forces member dies following parachuting accident in Spain
The Defence Forces confirmed that the member was off duty at the time of the accident.
17.1k
3
1 hour ago

A SERVING MEMBER of the Defence Forces has died following a parachuting accident in Spain.

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that the member was off duty when the accident occurred.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain. He was off duty at the time,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that it is currently on standby and ready to provide consular assistance if required.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

The news comes two months on from the death of serving soldier, Seán Rooney, who was killed in an attack on a vehicle convoy in Lebanon in December.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     