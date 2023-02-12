Defence Forces member dies following parachuting accident in Spain

A SERVING MEMBER of the Defence Forces has died following a parachuting accident in Spain.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain. He was off duty at the time,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that it is currently on standby and ready to provide consular assistance if required.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

The news comes two months on from the death of serving soldier, Seán Rooney, who was killed in an attack on a vehicle convoy in Lebanon in December.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.