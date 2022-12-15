Defence Forces member dies after convoy attacked in Lebanon

A MEMBER OF the Irish Defence Forces serving as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has died after his convoy came under attack.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm Irish time.

A convoy in which the soldier was travelling came under fire as members of 121st Infantry Battalion were travelling to Beirut.

According to a statement from the Defence Forces released early this morning a convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel was travelling to the Lebanese capital when it came under small arms fire.

Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near the city of Sidon as a result of the incident.

One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, this morning’s statement said. Another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition.

The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for, the statement said.

The names of soldier killed and those injured are not being released by the Defence Forces until all family members have been informed.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the force was “deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers”.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

“Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends.

“We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

A full investigation will commence into this incident, the statement concluded.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was shocked at the news of the death and expressed his “utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas”.

“To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.”

He added in his statement: “To the families of those injured, I want you to know the Defence Forces will do everything to care for and support your loved ones.

To the wider Defence Force family and to all those who serve overseas, I know how deeply you will feel this loss and I know the support you will give each other will be vital in the days and weeks ahead.

Coveney is currently in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council. He said in his statement he would return to Ireland this evening after meeting with the UN Secretary General to discuss the loss of Ireland’s soldier “and the full investigation that must now follow”.

‘Deepest sorrow’

President Michael D Higgins expressed his “deepest sorrow”.

He said in his statement that Ireland takes great pride in its record of peacekeeping with the United Nations.

“However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.”

President Higgins said that as Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces it was “with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life”.

He added that it was “a life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world”.

May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Earlier this year Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited troops serving in Lebanon and laid a wreath to the 47 members of the Defence Forces who had died to date while in service on peacekeeping duty there.

Irish soldiers have been serving as part of UNIFIL – the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – since 1978. Over 30,000 Defence Forces members have served in the force since its inception.