Defence Forces officers to vote on €10m allowance proposals

OFFICER GRADE MEMBERS of the Defence Forces will today vote on Public Service Pay Commission proposals for a €10 million package of allowances.

The government has said the €10 million package will make Irish military careers ‘more attractive’.

At the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) annual conference in Naas, Co Kildare, today, delegates will decide whether to accept or reject the offer.

Raco has called on the government to significantly increase Defence Forces salary levels to address what it has described as a “recruitment and retention crisis”.

The Permanent Defence Forces has a designated strength of 9,500 but currently there are only 8,653 personnel.

There have been 558 discharges in 2019.

Raco has said even with an aspirational 700 inductions each year, the Defence Forces will never reach the designated strength at the current turnover rate.

Source: Raco

The proposals do not include a change to base pay. Instead the pay rise would be seen in the Military Service Allowance – a 10% increase. This would mean a boost in the pay for the vast majority of personnel of between €602 and €675 per year.

The new measures would also see Sunday premium rates returned after a 10% cut to allowances under The Haddington Road Agreement. This allowance was given for activities like security duty, patrol duty allowance for sailors, the Army Ranger Wing Allowance, and explosive ordnance duty.

Tomorrow Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe will address delegates at the conference.