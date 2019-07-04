This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pay rise for Defence Force members set to be approved today

Cabinet is expected to approve a €10 million remuneration package for members of the Defence Forces.

By Christina Finn Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 10:45 AM
57 minutes ago 3,549 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709725
Members of the Irish Defence Forces.
Image: Defences Forces
Members of the Irish Defence Forces.
Members of the Irish Defence Forces.
Image: Defences Forces

DEFENCE FORCE MEMBERS are set to see an immediate pay rise today as Cabinet is expected to approve a €10 million remuneration package. 

Members will see an increase in their take-home pay as government is set to publish the long-awaited report by the independent Pay Commission. 

The increases due to be approved today are in the Military Service Allowance – which is a unique payment to the Defence Forces – which is being increased by 10%. No change is being made to the base pay to members under the new measures. 

The changes will see a boost in the pay for the vast majority of personnel by between €602 and €675 per year. 

The new measures will see the Sunday premium rates returned after a 10% cut to allowances under The Haddington Road Agreement. This allowance was given for such activities as security duty, patrol duty allowance for sailors, the Army Ranger Wing Allowance, and explosive ordnance duty.

UN missions

Defence Force members who also serve as peacekeepers in UN missions around the world will also see an increase in their pay. 

An officer who completes a six month armed peace support tour of duty overseas will receive a tax-free payment ranging between €19,000 and €20,400 in overseas allowances. Enlisted personnel will receive between €15,300 and €16,100.

For the Air Corps, the Service Commitment Scheme for pilots will be re-introduced. This will be worth in the region of €18,500.

All of these benefits are in addition to the Public Service Pay Agreement, which is delivering 6.4% to 7.2% increases, restoring pay for everyone earning up to €70,000, by October 2020.

The government believes the increases from this report coupled with the increases from the current pay agreements and newly introduced pay scales for 3 star privates will have delivered a 29% increase of starting salaries since 2016.

By the end of October next year, pay will have increased by 34% bringing the starting salary to €29,206. This is before duty allowances and tax-free overseas payments are factored in.

In recent times, there have been criticisms of the pay and allowances for members of Ireland Defence Forces. 

Living on the breadline 

The Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade and Defence recently heard from the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) about the staff retention crisis in the Defence Forces.

It pointed out that despite the recent high-profile recruitment drives in 2017 and last year, there was a net loss of 120 personnel in 2018.

“There were 256 discharges in the first four months of 2019. This is by far the highest figure since the reorganisation of 2012. In April 2019 alone, there were an unprecedented 86 discharges,” General Secretary of Raco, Commandant Conor King said.

He said members were “living on the breadline”, with some dependent on welfare payments.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie