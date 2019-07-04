Pay rise for Defence Force members set to be approved today

DEFENCE FORCE MEMBERS are set to see an immediate pay rise today as Cabinet is expected to approve a €10 million remuneration package.

Members will see an increase in their take-home pay as government is set to publish the long-awaited report by the independent Pay Commission.

The increases due to be approved today are in the Military Service Allowance – which is a unique payment to the Defence Forces – which is being increased by 10%. No change is being made to the base pay to members under the new measures.

The changes will see a boost in the pay for the vast majority of personnel by between €602 and €675 per year.

The new measures will see the Sunday premium rates returned after a 10% cut to allowances under The Haddington Road Agreement. This allowance was given for such activities as security duty, patrol duty allowance for sailors, the Army Ranger Wing Allowance, and explosive ordnance duty.

UN missions

Defence Force members who also serve as peacekeepers in UN missions around the world will also see an increase in their pay.

An officer who completes a six month armed peace support tour of duty overseas will receive a tax-free payment ranging between €19,000 and €20,400 in overseas allowances. Enlisted personnel will receive between €15,300 and €16,100.

For the Air Corps, the Service Commitment Scheme for pilots will be re-introduced. This will be worth in the region of €18,500.

All of these benefits are in addition to the Public Service Pay Agreement, which is delivering 6.4% to 7.2% increases, restoring pay for everyone earning up to €70,000, by October 2020.

The government believes the increases from this report coupled with the increases from the current pay agreements and newly introduced pay scales for 3 star privates will have delivered a 29% increase of starting salaries since 2016.

By the end of October next year, pay will have increased by 34% bringing the starting salary to €29,206. This is before duty allowances and tax-free overseas payments are factored in.

In recent times, there have been criticisms of the pay and allowances for members of Ireland Defence Forces.

Living on the breadline

The Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade and Defence recently heard from the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) about the staff retention crisis in the Defence Forces.

It pointed out that despite the recent high-profile recruitment drives in 2017 and last year, there was a net loss of 120 personnel in 2018.

“There were 256 discharges in the first four months of 2019. This is by far the highest figure since the reorganisation of 2012. In April 2019 alone, there were an unprecedented 86 discharges,” General Secretary of Raco, Commandant Conor King said.

He said members were “living on the breadline”, with some dependent on welfare payments.