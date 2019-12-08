This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public outcry after two defibrillator units stolen in two separate incidents this weekend

The crimes happened in Wicklow and Louth.

By Sarah Slater Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:00 PM
32 minutes ago 5,036 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4923233
Image: Sarah Slater
Image: Sarah Slater

TWO DEFIBRILLATOR UNITS stolen and damaged in two separate incidents in Wicklow and Louth over the weekend have caused outrage amongst locals and Health Minister Simon Harris.

One public Access Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was stolen from its box at a Centra supermarket in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow on Friday night while another one was stolen from outside a shop in Aston village, Co Louth.

Reacting to the news of the incident in his constituency of Wicklow, Minister Simon Harris said: “This is awful news. These defibrillators save lives and our Community Responder Groups across the county are real local heroes who do so much to keep us all well. 

“Please spread the word and see if anyone knows anything about the theft of this defibrillator and let’s try get it back.”

In a statement, Community First Responders (CFR) Wicklow Town said: “This is a vital piece of emergency equipment that can save someone’s life. [It] was purchased in community spirit with the hope it could save someone in an emergency. 

“It could be your mother, father, aunt, uncle, brother or sister that may need this one day.”

In Louth, the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps in Drogheda reported that one of their Public Access AED units was stolen from its box outside a shop in Aston Village. 

On their Facebook page, they said: “Woke up to the news that someone has robbed our Public Access AED last night. Disgraceful behaviour by those involved.”

They have launched a fundraising campaign to raise vital money to replace it. An AED unit costs around €1,200.

There are three Community Engagement Officers with the National Ambulance Service who engage with new and existing CFR groups and provide information, training and guidance to these groups around the country.

Related Reads

29.01.19 Over 600 life-saving defibrillators in Ireland require urgent updates, HPRA warns
29.12.16 Three men caught on camera destroying €2,000 defibrillator

Reacting this morning to the news of stolen and damaged AED’s, Ger O’ Dea, North Leinster area Community Engagement Officer with the National Ambulance Service told EmergencyTimes.ie: “A vital part of equipment is the defibrillator which is the third link in the chain of survival and for every minute without a defibrillator, the victims chance of survival decreases by as much as 10 percent.

“CFR groups work tirelessly and selflessly to raise funds for these machines and to have one stolen or vandalised is appalling and may be the difference between life or death in a cardiac situation.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information on missing or damaged AED’s to contact your local Garda station. I would also ask members of the public to keep an eye on their local machines and go as far as to look into the cabinets to ensure that are there because with 70% of cardiac arrests occurring in the home, it could be you who needs it next.”

‘While it is clear these incidents are as a result of vandalism and theft, there have been occasions whereby an AED unit may have been removed from its box for the purpose intended and the person responsible may not have had a chance to return it before community groups or the public notice its missing.”

Roads Policing and CFR Garda Paul Baynham described the stealing of AED’s as “horrendous”.  Garda Baynham said:  “It is a horrendous thing, no more so than any of us when your scrolling through social media and you see the photograph going up of the smashed glass, its horrendous to see.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah Slater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie