Gardaí appeal for information on missing 72-year-old woman

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating Deirdre Kuntz, who has been missing since Friday.

The 72-year-old was last seen in the Dun Laoghaire area on Friday 19 June.

Deirdre is described as being five foot, two inches in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information about her whereabouts, or who can assist in locating Deirdre, to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.