This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for information on missing 72-year-old woman

Deirdre Kuntz has been missing since Friday.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 22 Jun 2020, 9:32 PM
59 minutes ago 7,794 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5130061
The 72-year-old Deirdre Kuntz
Image: Garda Press Office
The 72-year-old Deirdre Kuntz
The 72-year-old Deirdre Kuntz
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating Deirdre Kuntz, who has been missing since Friday.

The 72-year-old was last seen in the Dun Laoghaire area on Friday 19 June. 

Deirdre is described as being five foot, two inches in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information about her whereabouts, or who can assist in locating Deirdre, to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie