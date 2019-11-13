This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Dublin commuter delays: A crash on the M50 and a truck hits railway bridge

There are also delays of up to 10 minutes on the Luas Green Line and Red Line services.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 4:59 PM
57 minutes ago 10,003 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4890410
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A CRASH ON the M50 and a truck hitting a railway bridge is expected to lead to delays for Dublin commuters this evening. 

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic is very heavy on the M50 northbound from J16 Cherrywood through to J5 Finglas. Southbound, it’s slow from the M1 Interchange past J5 Finglas, where a crash has been moved into the hard shoulder. 

There are also 20-minute delays expected on Dart and Commuter services for the rest of the evening rush hour because of the earlier bridge collision resulting in the temporary suspension of services. 

The Luas Green Line and Red Line services are also operating with delays of up to 10 minutes due to a “non-Luas related incident”. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties: Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Wicklow and Kildare valid from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain is expected, which may turn to sleet in places – drivers across the country are being warned to take more time to slow down and give extra space to other road users.

Trains

Train services resumed between Grand Canal Dock and Lansdowne Road after a truck hit a bridge, Irish Rail has said.

Services were temporarily suspended for around 20 minutes; Irish Rail has warned that there will be knock-on delays of up to 20 minutes on Dart and Commuter services as a result. 

Gardaí said that motorists and cyclists should expect delays at Bath Avenue, Londonbridge Road because of the incident, after diversions had been put in place.

The road has since been opened after the truck was cleared. Gardaí had previously advised motorists to use alternative routes.

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

