Rainfall warning for 7 counties as sleet and snow expected in some areas of the country

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties as some sleet and snow is set to hit Leinster and Munster.

The weather warning has been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary.

It will kick in at 2pm today and will remain in place until 2am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says a spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding.

The forecaster warned that some of the rain will turn to sleet snow in Munster and Leinster, mainly later this afternoon and evening.

Looking at tonight, outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow is due to gradually clear southwards, with frost and the risk of icy patches developing before dawn.

Lowest temperatures will range between 0 and 2 degrees.

Tomorrow is due to be a cold, dry and sunny day in many areas. However, showers will persist in east Leinster and in parts of Connacht and west Ulster, where there is a risk of hail.

Most areas of the country of the will be dry on Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree, with frost forming.

Friday is expected to be a sunny day for the most part, after a cold and crisp start. However, there will be cloudy periods with a risk of showers near the east coast.

Clear spells and light northerly breezes are expected to allow temperatures to fall to between 1 and -3 degrees on Friday night, with a sharp ground frost inland and the risk of icy patches.