#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Some 'frustration' caused by rescheduling of non-priority flu jabs, Irish Pharmacy Union says

Boots is rescheduling some not at-risk flu jab appointments due to delay in the vaccines arriving.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 2 Oct 2020, 6:08 PM
29 minutes ago 4,145 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5221846
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker

SOME PHARMACISTS AND GPS are rescheduling flu jab bookings for non-priority patients due to a delay in the arrival of the vaccines. 

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said some “inconvenience and frustration” has been caused by the rescheduling of these appointments. 

“There has been a technical delay in initial vaccine allocations, meaning that vaccine orders have not been delivered as expected – not just in Ireland, but throughout the Northern hemisphere,” the IPU said in a statement to TheJournal.ie. 

“Some Pharmacists and GPs who had booked patients in for vaccination are now having to reschedule these patients, which is causing some inconvenience and frustration, but ultimately we have been assured by the HSE that the full quantity ordered will be delivered and that there will be a vaccine for everyone who needs one.” 

The organisation said it “urged everyone” to talk to their pharmacist about getting the flu jab. 

Boots pharmacy chain has been rescheduling flu vaccine appointments booked before 6 October for patients not considered to be at-risk. 

In a statement, Boots said this is due to the “broad delay” for the delivery of the vaccines across the market. 

Those considered by the HSE to be at-risk include those aged over 65, children aged 2-12 and certain people with long-term health conditions. 

“These were due to arrive prior to October 1 when the vaccination service is planned to commence in our stores,” Boots said. 

“As a result, we are currently rescheduling any appointments booked prior to October 6 for people who fall outside of the HSE at-risk groups for whom a vaccination is strongly recommended.” 

Future appointments are being prioritised for at-risk patients in line with HSE guidance. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vaccine in numbers 

Speaking yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said officials want this to be the “biggest flu vaccination programme the State has ever seen”.

“The State has advance purchased about two million doses, about 1.4 million of which is the injection… and about 600,000 of which is this nasal spray for children,” he said. 

“About half of the doses have arrived in Ireland are being distributed and the vaccine is now being administered.” 

A new nasal vaccine for children will be available from late October. 

A spokesperson for the HSE recently said that deliveries of the vaccine to GPs, pharmacies, hospitals and nursing homes began on 17 September, and they are confident it will receive adequate supplies in the coming weeks.

The HSE has set a target uptake of 75% for those aged 65 years and older and for healthcare workers, in line with the World Health Organization’s target. The target uptake for the nasal flu vaccine for children aged two to 12 is 60%. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie