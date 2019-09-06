This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Democrats investigate Pence stay at Trump's Doonbeg hotel

Pence has defended as “logical” his decision to stay at Doonbeg.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:20 PM
44 minutes ago 1,666 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4799456
Mike Pence and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Mike Pence and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday.
Mike Pence and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE HOUSE OVERSIGHT Committee in the United States is investigating Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to stay at the golf resort in Doonbeg owned by President Donald Trump. 

Pence stayed at Doonbeg resort last weekend, 290 kilometres from Dublin, during his two-day trip to Ireland. 

Pence’s spokesman said they decided to stay at the Trump International Golf Links at the “suggestion” of the president, rather than using a hotel in Dublin.

Democrat Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said it appeared that Trump was profiting personally on the Vice President’s trip, given all the government funds spent at the resort to house his sizable entourage.

“The committee does not believe that US taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies,” Cummings said in a statement. 

Cummings said the bill for the trip could be “significant,” given the estimated $3.6 million (€3.2 million) of taxpayer money spent when Trump stayed at the Doonbeg resort in June.

It was the second probe opened in the past two weeks of the White House’s official use of the President’s properties.

Pence has defended as “logical” his decision to stay at Doonbeg. His great-grandmother grew up in Doonbeg and Pence says that he visited the area when he was 22. 

“I understand the political attacks by Democrats but if you have a chance to get to Doonbeg, you’ll find it’s a fairly small place and the opportunity to stay at Trump [International] in Doonbeg, to accommodate the unique footprint that comes with our security detail and other personnel made it logical,” Pence told reporters here on Tuesday. 

“We checked it with a state department, they approved us staying there and I was pleased to have the opportunity to return to that family home town.

“It’s deeply humbling for me to be able to come back to Ireland and have the opportunity to go to the very home town of my mother’s grandmother,” he said.  

The US President resigned as the director of the golf course and resort on 19 January 2017, the day before his inauguration as US President, RTÉ reported at the time. 

The hotel is located around 290 kilometres from Dublin where the official meetings between Pence and figures such as Leo Varadkar and Michael D Higgins were held this week. 

With reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie