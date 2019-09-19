This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denis O'Brien court cases have cost the State €340k in barrister fees

O’Brien had taken High Court and Supreme Court cases over utterances in the Dáil in a debate on Siteserv in 2015.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 8:36 AM
59 minutes ago 2,872 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815223
File photo. Denis O'Brien
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Denis O'Brien
File photo. Denis O'Brien
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE OIREACHTAS HAS paid a total of €341,097.45 to three barristers who represented the State in High Court and Supreme Court cases brought by businessman Denis O’Brien.

A briefing note provided to the Public Accounts Committee, and seen by TheJournal.ie, outlines the payments made to counsel regarding the cases taken by O’Brien.

While the House of the Oireachtas has an in-house legal team, three barristers were enlisted to represent the State in court.

The cases that came before the courts related to a 2015 Dáil debate about the sale of Siteserv.

O’Brien had argued that his privacy was breached by two TDs – Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, and the Social Democrats’ Catherine Murphy – who gave statements to the Dáil during that debate.

The businessman alleged that those statements breached his constitutional right to privacy.

Those same statements were subsequently declared to be protected under privilege by the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privilege (CPP), the committee against which the High Court action was based.

In May 2017, the High Court ruled in favour of the Clerk of the Dáil and the Dáil Committee on Procedures and Privileges (CPP).

In March 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from O’Brien on the matter

In the note to the Public Accounts Committee, it says that the Supreme Court determined that the Oireachtas was entitled to the costs of the High Court and that both sides were to bear their own courts regarding the Supreme Court appeal. 

The Oireachtas in-house legal team is currently in a process to recoup the legal fees from the State paid to counsel in relation to High Court proceedings.

To date, the Oireachtas has paid €136,948 to Sara Moorhead SC, €118.824 to Michael M Collins SC and €85,325 to David Fennelly BL.

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie