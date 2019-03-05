Supreme Court set to rule on Denis O'Brien's case against the Dáil and the State

THE SUPREME COURT will today deliver its judgement in the case taken by Denis O’Brien against the Dáil and the State.

The judgement will be delivered at a sitting of the Supreme Court in NUI Galway, the first time Ireland’s top court sits in the city.

The Supreme Court has been asked to hear an appeal taken by the businessman after the High Court ruled against O’Brien in May 2017.

O’Brien had argued that his privacy was breached by two TDs – Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, and the Social Democrats’ Catherine Murphy – who gave statements to the Dáil during a 2015 debate about the sale of Siteserv.

The businessman alleged that those statements breached his constitutional right to privacy. He also said that they were prejudicial to another legal action he had taken against RTÉ.

Those same statements were subsequently declared to be protected under privilege by the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privilege (CPP), the committee against which the High Court action was based.

In its finding against O’Brien, the High Court said that statements given in the Dáil are protected from judicial condemnation and court interference.

Parliamentary privilege is the slight exemption from law allowing Oireachtas members to raise points in the chambers without the fear of being challenged in the courts.

The High Court had also stated that the statements did not decide the RTÉ case.

O’Brien’s appeal centres on the manner in which the CPP found that the TDs had not breached standing orders in relation to his complaint.

O’Brien’s legal team has also argued that it was not its intention to infringe upon the Dáil, but rather the court can give a ruling and “the committee can apply it”.