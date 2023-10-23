Irish woman killed in New York shooting

A 39-YEAR-OLD woman from Co Louth has been killed after being shot in a house in New York.

Denise Morgan, who was originally from Tullyallen in Co Louth, was found dead in the early hours of Saturday, alongside a 33-year-old male, in the Queens area of New York.

A statement from the New York Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired inside a residence within the confines of the 104 Precinct at around 2.45am on 21 October.

On arrival, officers came across Denise and the 33-year-old male, who had both sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was located close to the deceased male.

The NYPD said investigations are ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, The Cottage Bar Restaurant in New York paid tribute to Denise and said her death has left them in “shock and sorrow”.

The post added: “It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure.

“Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was.”

During a mass in the Church of the Assumption in Tullyallen yesterday, prayers were said for Denise.

RTÉ reports that parish priest Fr Seán Dooley offered prayers for her family and friends “as they go through the most horrible time in their lives”.