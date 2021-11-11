Military funeral for Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings to take place in Plymouth

Mr Hutchings was trying to clear his name over his service during the Troubles

HE FUNERAL OF Dennis Hutchings, the retired British soldier and Troubles veteran who died last month while facing trial, is set to take place in England today.

The 80-year-old, from Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19.

He was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting in Co Tyrone in 1974.

Mr Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham, and his solicitor Philip Barden said he had wanted to clear his name.

However a court heard last month that there was “overwhelming evidence” he intended to kill an innocent and vulnerable man who posed no threat.

John Pat Cunningham, who had learning difficulties, was shot dead while running from an army patrol near Benburb.

Locals say 27 year-old John Pat was known for his fear of soldiers.

The case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against British Army veterans over deaths which took place during the troubles.

Mr Hutchings was trying to clear his name over his service during the Troubles, the trial was told. Source: Peter Morrison/PA

Funeral details

Dennis Hutchings’ funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth, with motorbikes from Rolling Thunder UK accompanying his coffin.

The UK Ministry of Defence agreed to provide pallbearers after Mr Hutchings’ family lodged a formal request for members of his former regiment, the Life Guards, to attend.

Flags are permitted but the family have requested no political slogans, speeches or banners on the day.

The service will be broadcast on screens outside the church, as well as live on the internet.

His family will later hold a private event in Cornwall.

Rolling Thunder UK said on its website it is “very proud” to have been asked to organise the escort for the funeral cortege.

Additional reporting from Tom Douglas.