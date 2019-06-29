Denny recalls batch of black pudding as it may contain pieces of plastic

DENNY IS RECALLING a batch of black pudding as it may contain pieces of plastic.

The affected batch is the 199g packet with a use by date of 17/07/2019. Some packs in this batch may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

The company said it has put the recall in place as the plastic presents a possible choking hazard. It said no other products are affected.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores where the products are sold.

Denny has a dedicated helpline for customers to call; 1850 924 632 in ROI and 0845 378 0388 in Northern Ireland.