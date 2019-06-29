This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Denny recalls batch of black pudding as it may contain pieces of plastic

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 11:29 AM
DENNY IS RECALLING a batch of black pudding as it may contain pieces of plastic.

The affected batch is the 199g packet with a use by date of 17/07/2019. Some packs in this batch may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

The company said it has put the recall in place as the plastic presents a possible choking hazard. It said no other products are affected.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores where the products are sold.

Denny has a dedicated helpline for customers to call; 1850 924 632 in ROI and 0845 378 0388 in Northern Ireland. 

