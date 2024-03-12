Dept says it 'supports rights to freedom of expression' as more acts pull out of SXSW festival

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign affairs has said it “supports artists’ rights to freedom of expression” after a number of acts pulled out of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the US.

Rap trio Kneecap were among the acts to withdraw yesterday due to the US Army being a “Super Sponsor” for the event.

The DFA and a host of other Irish organisations make up the ‘Ireland House’ at the popular festival in Austin, Texas.

It’s understood that Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin is also due to attend the festival.

She has been urged to withdraw from the event by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

“According to the festival’s programme, the Arts Minister (Catherine Martin) is due to attend the event tomorrow,” said Cairns.

“It is deeply disturbing that an Irish Arts Minister would attend a festival sponsored by the US military – particularly when the US is arming Israel as it slaughters tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza.”

Minister Catherine Martin has been approached for comment by The Journal.

Irish musical acts withdraw

Singer songwriter Mick Flannery today became the latest musical act from the island of Ireland to pull out of the event due to its links with the US Army.

The festival, which showcases rising talent in music, film and television, began yesterday and will run until 16 March.

The US Army has signed on as a “Super Sponsor” and “featured partner” of the festival.

Collins Aerospace, which describes itself as a “leader in the defence industry”, also has an exhibition at the festival, due to its role as a “participating brand”.

Collins Aerospace is owned by RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, which is a military contractor and derives much of its revenue from the US military. It also supplies weapons to the Israeli military.

Advertisement

This morning, Mick Flannery joined Belfast rap trio Kneecap, Gavin James, Sprints, Soda Blonde, Robert Grace, Enola Gay, and Chalk in withdrawing from the festival due to its ties with the US Army.

Mick Flannery said he doesn’t want to be associated with weapons manufacturers, and Gavin James remarked that he “will never support any event that is associated with weapons of war”.

Kneecap said the move was an effort to “highlight the unacceptable deep link the festival has to weapons companies and the US military, who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population”.

Elsewhere, Soda Blonde said they don’t want to “tacitly endorse the military-industrial complex” and Sprints said the move was done “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and as a stand against the US Army sponsorship and Defence contractor involvement”.

Robert Grace has also withdrawn from the festival, as have Enola Gay and Belfast band Chalk.

Grace echoed Gavin James and said “music and art should always stand on the side of peace and humanity”, Chalk said they withdrew in “solidarity with the people of Palestine”, while Enola Gay said “it’s impossible to perform at a festival where the US Army are a ‘Super Sponsor’.”

Ireland House

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the ‘Ireland House’ at SXSW will “showcase the best of Irish creativity in the fields of science, innovation, technology, culture and the arts”.

The DFA is working in collaboration with a range of bodies, including Enterprise Ireland, Screen Ireland, Culture Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Music From Ireland and the IDA.

Image advertising 'Ireland House' at the SXSW festival Ireland.ie Ireland.ie

The DFA said the project will “showcase the richness of our culture, creativity, and innovation”.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the DFA said the Department “is aware that a number of artists due to participate in Music From Ireland at SXSW have withdrawn from the event”.

They added: “The Department supports artists’ rights to freedom of expression and does not advise artists in relation to choices they make on where to perform.

“In relation to the war in Gaza, Ireland has strongly argued for an upholding of international humanitarian law, a humanitarian ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance.”

Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland reverted to the DFA statement when approached for comment by The Journal, while the other bodies have yet to respond.