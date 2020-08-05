This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Department of Foreign Affairs fielding 'a number of calls' from Irish citizens following Beirut blast

Irish peacekeeping troops are also stationed in Lebanon but have all been accounted for and are ‘safe’.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 10:55 AM
53 minutes ago 4,454 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5168144
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign has fielded a number of calls from Irish citizens in Beirut following a large explosion which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands more. 

The blast at a warehouse alongside the Port of Beirut in the Lebanese capital was felt hundreds of kilometres away from the port, and registered as the equivalent of a 3.3 magnitude earthquake. 

Lebanese authorities suggested the cause of the explosion was 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, an agricultural fertiliser, that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse.

A number of NGOs have Irish teams working in Lebanon on humanitarian missions. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs today confirmed that it has been contacted on a number of occasions for advice but it has not received reports of any Irish men or women injured in the blast. 

“The Embassy of Ireland in Cairo has been monitoring the situation in Beirut since yesterday,” a spokesperson said.

“We have received a number of calls with no reports of serious injuries to Irish citizens.

It said that Irish citizens in the region can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs on 01 408 2527 if they require advice or assistance.

lebanon-explosion An army helicopter drops water at the scene of the explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Source: Hussein Malla

Irish peacekeeping troops are also working in the region but TheJournal.ie understands the troops are located a significant distance from the city. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson confirmed that “all our personnel are accounted for and are safe”. 

Ireland is one of 45 countries involved with the United Nations’ UNIFIL operation which works to provide humanitarian support and maintain peace. 

A statement from UNIFIL following the blast said: “As a result of a huge explosion that rocked Beirut Port this evening, one of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured – some of them seriously.

“UNIFIL is transporting the injured peacekeepers to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment. [We are] currently assessing the situation, including the scale of the impact on UNIFIL personnel.”

UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said: “We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie