Deputy head of Hamas killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

LAST UPDATE | 2 minutes ago
HAMAS’ TELEVISION STATION has reported that the deputy head of the militant group, Saleh al-Aruri, has been killed in a strike by Israel in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Al-Aruri was killed in a “treacherous Zionist strike”, Hamas said on its official channel. The station said the strike was a targeted assassination.
A high-level security official in Beirut told AFP that Al-Aruri was killed in the Israeli strike along with his bodyguards in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs, which is a stronghold of Hamas ally Hezbollah.
Hamas has since vowed that the killing of the group’s deputy in Lebanon will not “undermine the continued brave resistance” in Gaza where the Palestinian militant group is battling Israeli forces.
“It proves once more the utter failure of the enemy to achieve any of its aggressive goals in the Gaza Strip,” senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.
Al-Arouri was one of the founders of Hamas’s military wing and had headed the group’s presence in the West Bank. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on 7 October.
Israeli parliamentarian and former UN representative Danny Danon posted on X, formerly Twitter, congratulating the Israeli Defence Forces and other security and intelligence agencies “for killing senior Hamas official Salah al-Aaruri in Beirut”.
“Anyone who was involved in the 7 October massacre should know that we will reach out to them and close an account with them,” he added.
However, Lebanon’s prime minister has immediately condemned the killing of al-Aruri, saying the attack “aims to draw Lebanon” further into the Israel-Hamas war.
“Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut that killed and injured many,” his office said in a statement.
The attack “aims to draw Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations” with Israel, at a time when Hamas ally Hezbollah has been exchanging daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.
Israeli officials have declined to comment at this time.
Earlier, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel had launched a drone strike which struck an office, believed to be owned by Hamas, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing four people.
The explosion shook Musharafieh, one of the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs, which are a stronghold of the militant Hezbollah group, an ally of Hamas. It caused a fire in Hadi Nasrallah Street south of Beirut.
Videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire.
Earlier in today, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.
This is a breaking story with more to follow.
Contains reporting from © AFP 2024 and Press Association
have your say