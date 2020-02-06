This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scottish Finance Secretary quits over reports he messaged 16-year-old boy hundreds of times

Derek Mackay allegedly sent 270 social media messages to a 16-year-old.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 10:57 AM
56 minutes ago 5,473 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994807
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SCOTTISH FINANCE SECRETARY Derek Mackay has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21.

The Scottish Sun reported Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 messages.

In one message he is alleged to have asked “And our chats are between us?” and when the boy agreed, the minister told him: “Cool, then to be honest I think you are really cute.”

The newspaper alleges he contacted the teenager over a six-month period, and offered to take him to a rugby game and out to dinner.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she has accepted Mackay’s resignation, and said public finance minister Kate Forbes will now deliver the Budget statement instead.

Mackay, who came out as gay in 2013 after his marriage ended, said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.

“I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

“I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

“Serving in Government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down.”

Sturgeon said:

Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down. He has submitted his resignation as a government minister, which I have accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required.

“The minister for public finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish Government Budget, setting out our actions to support the economy, back our people and public services and tackle the climate crisis, and that remains my Government’s focus.”

first-ministers-questions Source: PA Archive/PA Images

In 2017, then childcare minister Mark McDonald quit the Scottish Government after an investigation by the SNP accused him of “inappropriate behaviour”, which was said to include the sending of inappropriate and unwanted text and social media messages.

Opposition politicians said Mackay’s resignation was a “huge blow” for the First Minister.

Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said he had “always enjoyed” working with Mackay, but he had “acted foolishly and is right to resign”.

He tweeted: “This is, however, a huge blow for @NicolaSturgeon to lose such a key member of her Govt at such a crucial time – and one tipped as her successor.”

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Derek Mackay’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable and his resignation was clearly necessary.

“But we are now just hours from publication of the Scottish Budget, in what were already unprecedented circumstances. It’s vital now that all parties put the public interest first.

“Kate Forbes now has one brief opportunity to build political agreement over this month and amend the Budget if necessary.

“Greens will keep pushing for a climate emergency Budget that shifts investment away from high carbon into a sustainable future, while protecting local services.”

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of the children’s charity Children 1st, said: “By resigning Derek Mackay has acknowledged that his behaviour was inappropriate.

“Children 1st has always been clear that children and young people are vulnerable in situations where there is a significant difference in age, power and status between them and another person.

“Society should recognise by now that it is never acceptable to exploit that vulnerability.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie