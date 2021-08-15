#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 August 2021
Advertisement

Derry police seek to identify protesters at vaccine centre who 'shouted abuse at pregnant women'

A small group of protesters entered the vaccination centre yesterday afternoon.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 10,002 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5523808
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POLICE IN DERRY are seeking to identify a group of protesters who entered a Covid vaccination centre yesterday afternoon and shouted abuse at the people who had attended for their jabs.

Constable Laura Brown said police received a report at around 2.15pm that three to four protesters had entered the Foyle Arena through the exit doors.

She said they were carrying leaflets and a megaphone.

“They were said to have shouted abuse at a number of pregnant women attending the clinic, who were clearly upset by what happened,” she said.

“The protesters had left the arena by the time police arrived at the location – and although officers carried out patrols in the area, they were unable to locate them.”

Constable Brown said police are keen to identify the individuals involved in the protest and are asking anyone who was at the vaccination centre and saw what happened – or who has any information about the incident – to get in touch.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie