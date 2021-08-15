Derry police seek to identify protesters at vaccine centre who 'shouted abuse at pregnant women'

POLICE IN DERRY are seeking to identify a group of protesters who entered a Covid vaccination centre yesterday afternoon and shouted abuse at the people who had attended for their jabs.

Constable Laura Brown said police received a report at around 2.15pm that three to four protesters had entered the Foyle Arena through the exit doors.

She said they were carrying leaflets and a megaphone.

“They were said to have shouted abuse at a number of pregnant women attending the clinic, who were clearly upset by what happened,” she said.

“The protesters had left the arena by the time police arrived at the location – and although officers carried out patrols in the area, they were unable to locate them.”

Constable Brown said police are keen to identify the individuals involved in the protest and are asking anyone who was at the vaccination centre and saw what happened – or who has any information about the incident – to get in touch.