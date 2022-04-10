Quiz: How much do you know about Derry Girls?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ON TUESDAY, THE first episode of the final season of Derry Girls will be aired on Channel 4.
With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at the show and see how well you know it.
Ahead of the new season, be warned that the quiz does contain some spoilers for the show.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)