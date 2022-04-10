Quiz: How much do you know about Derry Girls?

ON TUESDAY, THE first episode of the final season of Derry Girls will be aired on Channel 4.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at the show and see how well you know it.

Ahead of the new season, be warned that the quiz does contain some spoilers for the show.

What song by The Cranberries is played during the intro to the first episode of season 1? Netflix Linger Dreams

Zombie Salvation In the first episode, who is caught reading Erin's diary? Netflix Orla James

Michelle Clare Why was Gerry unable to collect Mary's birthday photos from the printers? Netflix Granda Joe had already picked them up They weren't paid for

He forgot the red docket In the final episode of Season 2, which US President is visiting Derry? George Bush Snr Bill Clinton

Ronald Reagan George W Bush What was the fake name of the man hiding in the boot of Gerry's car while the family is heading to Donegal? Netflix Emmet John

Patrick Séan Why are the five friends not allowed to travel to Belfast for the Take That concert? They didn't have a lift A fire at the concert venue

A polar bear escaped from Belfast Zoo Road closures Father Peter abandons the priesthood to pursue a relationship with a... Netflix Teacher Nun

Accountant Hairdresser What talent does Orla perform at the school's talent show Netflix Singing Step aerobics

Dancing Miming Sister Michael mentions which one of these activities as a hobby: Netflix Tennis Fishing

Martial arts GAA Where in England is James from? Netflix Manchester London

You scored out of ! Top Dog
You scored out of ! Clever Cat
You scored out of ! Fintastic
You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaaad!
You scored out of ! Turtely Awful