Quiz: How much do you know about Derry Girls?

I am a Derry Girl!

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
ON TUESDAY, THE first episode of the final season of Derry Girls will be aired on Channel 4.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at the show and see how well you know it.

Ahead of the new season, be warned that the quiz does contain some spoilers for the show.

What song by The Cranberries is played during the intro to the first episode of season 1?
Netflix
Linger
Dreams

Zombie
Salvation
In the first episode, who is caught reading Erin's diary?
Netflix
Orla
James

Michelle
Clare
Why was Gerry unable to collect Mary's birthday photos from the printers?
Netflix
Granda Joe had already picked them up
They weren't paid for

He forgot the red docket
In the final episode of Season 2, which US President is visiting Derry?
George Bush Snr
Bill Clinton

Ronald Reagan
George W Bush
What was the fake name of the man hiding in the boot of Gerry's car while the family is heading to Donegal?
Netflix
Emmet
John

Patrick
Séan
Why are the five friends not allowed to travel to Belfast for the Take That concert?
They didn't have a lift
A fire at the concert venue

A polar bear escaped from Belfast Zoo
Road closures
Father Peter abandons the priesthood to pursue a relationship with a...
Netflix
Teacher
Nun

Accountant
Hairdresser
What talent does Orla perform at the school's talent show
Netflix
Singing
Step aerobics

Dancing
Miming
Sister Michael mentions which one of these activities as a hobby:
Netflix
Tennis
Fishing

Martial arts
GAA
Where in England is James from?
Netflix
Manchester
London

Birmingham
Liverpool
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Fintastic
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaaad!
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
Turtely Awful
About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

