Quiz: How much do you know about Derry Girls?

THIS EVENING, THE final episode of the final season of Derry Girls will be aired on Channel 4.
With that in mind, we thought we’d revisit our Derry Girls quiz for anyone who hasn’t already done it. Or maybe you can try and better your score?
Be warned that the quiz does contain some spoilers for the show.
COMMENTS (15)