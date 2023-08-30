Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 30 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
PSNI press office Cornelius O'Neill, who was stabbed to death in Derry yesterday.
# Kilrea
Derry stab victim named by PSNI as man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody
Shortly before 4.50pm yesterday evening the PSNI received a report that a man, since named as Cornelius O’Neill, had been stabbed in Kilrea.
622
0
14 minutes ago

A MAN REMAINS in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Co Derry.

Shortly before 4.50pm yesterday evening, the PSNI received a report that a man had been stabbed in Kilrea.

Police officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI today named this man as 56-year-old Cornelius O’Neill.

O’Neill was from the Kilrea area.

A 33-year-old man was yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said officers are not looking for any other suspects at this stage.

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward,” said DCI McGuinness.

People in the North can contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29 August.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags