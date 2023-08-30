Derry stab victim named by PSNI as man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

A MAN REMAINS in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Co Derry.

Shortly before 4.50pm yesterday evening, the PSNI received a report that a man had been stabbed in Kilrea.

Police officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI today named this man as 56-year-old Cornelius O’Neill.

O’Neill was from the Kilrea area.

A 33-year-old man was yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said officers are not looking for any other suspects at this stage.

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward,” said DCI McGuinness.

People in the North can contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29 August.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org