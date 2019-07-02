This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal to find woman missing from Tipperary since yesterday

Deva Hodkinson (19) was last seen getting a bus to Waterford.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:50 PM
55 minutes ago 5,594 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707589
Deva Hodkinson
Image: Garda Press Office
Deva Hodkinson
Deva Hodkinson
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing from Co Tipperary since yesterday.

Deva Hodkinson was last seen getting the 9.10am bus to Waterford from a bus stop at Parkside, Carrick-on-Suir, yesterday.

Deva is described as being 5′ 7″ in height, of thin build and with light brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing dark leggings, a t-shirt (colour not known) and a denim jacket. She also had a cream handbag with her.

Anyone with information on Deva’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

