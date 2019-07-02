Appeal to find woman missing from Tipperary since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing from Co Tipperary since yesterday.

Deva Hodkinson was last seen getting the 9.10am bus to Waterford from a bus stop at Parkside, Carrick-on-Suir, yesterday.

Deva is described as being 5′ 7″ in height, of thin build and with light brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing dark leggings, a t-shirt (colour not known) and a denim jacket. She also had a cream handbag with her.

Anyone with information on Deva’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.