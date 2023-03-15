The Explainer: What is it like to be a humanitarian on the ground in Ukraine right now?

IRELAND’S NEWS HEADLINES in recent weeks have focused on the number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their country and seeking protection in Ireland.

But many millions have remained in the country, where they face shortages of food and water and, in some parts of Ukraine, come under frequent attack from Russian missiles and drones.

For those living close to the frontline, the situation is even more fraught, as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces remains fierce.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, supported by the European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (DG ECHO), we hear from one humanitarian aid worker tasked with coordinating and overseeing relief efforts across Ukraine.

Presenter Sinéad O’Carroll speaks with Claudia Amaral, head of office with DG ECHO in Kyiv, about her work. What type of assistance do people need the most? What type of stories has she heard from people on the ground? And how long will her work be needed?

This episode was created by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and producer Nicky Ryan.

