This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bangladesh court sentences seven militants to death for 2016 café attack

Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.

By Associated Press Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 7:33 AM
54 minutes ago 1,657 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907754
Masuda Begum, mother of a worker of Holey Artisan bakery café who died in hospital days after the attack, holds a photo of her son on the third anniversary.
Image: MD Mehedi Hasan/Zuma Press/PA Images
Masuda Begum, mother of a worker of Holey Artisan bakery café who died in hospital days after the attack, holds a photo of her son on the third anniversary.
Masuda Begum, mother of a worker of Holey Artisan bakery café who died in hospital days after the attack, holds a photo of her son on the third anniversary.
Image: MD Mehedi Hasan/Zuma Press/PA Images

A SPECIAL ANTI-TERRORISM tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka café that killed more than 20 people.

The court said their aim was to destabilise the Muslim majority nation of 168 million people and turn it into a militant state.

“Seven of the accused have been convicted and sentenced to death. One accused has been acquitted,” Dhaka’s chief prosecutor Abdullah Abu told reporters.

The brazen assault in July 2016 saw young men armed with assault rifles and machetes lay siege to the caf in Dhaka’s well-heeled Gulshan neighbourhood. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.

Judge Mojibur Rahman found the men from the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group guilty of various charges including planning the attack, making bombs and murder.

He announced the decision in front of a packed courtroom amid heavy security.

The five militants were killed by commandoes during a 12-hour standoff.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected it, saying the domestic group was behind it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie