Digger used to steal two ATM machines at supermarket in Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have recovered a double ATM machine that was stolen from a supermarket in Antrim during the early hours of this morning.

The cash machines were ripped out by a digger at Tesco Extra in the town centre.

“We received a report shortly after 3am that a digger had been used to steal an ATM unit housing two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way in the town and the digger was on fire,” Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said.

“Officers responded and approximately half an hour later they successfully recovered the ATM unit in the Birch Hill Road area, just a few miles away.”

The detective said the cash machine was a “vital resource” locally and the crime would have an impact on the “community and business itself”.

“I want to reassure the community we are doing all we can to catch the perpetrators, however, we also need your help. I would appeal to anyone who has any information which may help our investigation to please get in touch with our detectives,” he said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish if this incident is linked to others of a similar nature.”

The PSNI is now calling on people to report any suspicions they have to police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.