This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Payments to private Direct Provision firms rise to €72m after 18% increase in asylum seekers

The firm that operates the Direct Provision centre in Mosney, Co Meath received the highest payment of €8.69 million.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 22 Mar 2019, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,380 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4556693
Asylum seekers protest at Mosney, Co Meath in 2010.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Asylum seekers protest at Mosney, Co Meath in 2010.
Asylum seekers protest at Mosney, Co Meath in 2010.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A SURGE IN the numbers of asylum seekers living in Direct Provision centres sent the fees paid to private firms operating the network of centres across the country soaring to €72 million, including Vat, last year.

In 2018, the numbers of people being accommodated in direct provision increased by 18% from 5,096 at the start of the year to 5,997 at the end of December.

The sharp increase in numbers has resulted in an increase in revenue for the private firms operating the centres, with new figures published by the Department of Justice showing that six firms received payments in excess of €5 million last year including two receiving payments in excess of €7 million.

The figures show that the contractor to receive the highest amount from the Department of Justice was Mosney Holidays plc which received fees of €8.69m.

Mosney Holidays plc operates a direct provision centre for 600 asylum seekers at Mosney in Co Meath and the €8.6m it received last year brings to €136m the company has received from the State between 2002 and 2018 for its Direct Provision service.

The increased numbers of people seeking asylum here has had Department of Justice officials scrambling to identify new Direct Provision centres.

Last year, a move by the Department of Justice to set up a new centre for 115 asylum seekers in the north Clare village of Lisdoonvarna led to tensions in the local community after a local hotelier, Marcus White made his King Thomond hotel available.

Now, the new figures show that White’s James White & Co Ltd received fees of €1.24m for 2018.

Much attention was also given to the arrival of a group of Syrian refugees at the Abbeyfield Hotel at Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon in December last year. The figures show that the owner of the hotel, Next Week & Co Ltd received payments of €3.16m in 2018.

ballaghaderreen-758a9308_90501250-2-390x285 The reception centre at Ballaghaderreen.

Along with Mosney Holidays Plc, one other business received payments in excess of €7m – last year, Alan Hyde’s Barlow Group last year received fees of €7.5m and the group accommodates asylum seekers across Cork and Waterford.

Millstreet Equestrian Services which provides accommodation for over 500 asylum seekers in Cork and Waterford received payments of €6.53 million.

Between 2000 and 2018, Millstreet Equestrian Services has received €82.5 million in fees from the State.

Aramark’s Campbell Catering Ltd last year received €5.89m for operating State owned direct provision centres at Knockalisheen, Co Clare, Co Cork and Co Meath where over 825 asylum seekers are accommodated.

Bridgestock caters for around 500 asylum seekers in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo and Sligo town and the €5.8m received last year brings to €97m the firm has received in payments between 2000 and 2018.

The firm which operates the largest direct provision centre in the capital, Clondalkin Towers Hotel, Fazyard Ltd last year received €5.5 million.

East Coast Catering Ltd which accommodates around 600 asylum seekers in Dublin and Louth last year received €4.4m.

Maplestar Ltd accommodates 200 asylum seekers at the Eglinton Hotel at Salthill, Co Galway and received €3m in payments.

The figures also show that Onsite Field Management received fees of €2.8 million to provide services for 335 asylum seekers at four centres in Co Kerry.

Sidetracks Ltd, which accommodates 162 asylum seekers at a Great Western Hotel in Galway last year received €2m in fees while another firm, Tattonward Ltd which accommodates 175 asylum seekers at Drumgoask, Monaghan received €2.1m.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    243,879  74
    2
    		Over 2 million people sign petition on Parliament website to revoke Article 50
    62,933  82
    3
    		Large invasive rodent species that can 'cause a lot of damage' spotted along Royal Canal
    50,410  74
    Fora
    1
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    361  0
    2
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    212  0
    3
    		The 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		Police find weapons and class A drugs as 50 PSG fans denied entry to Chelsea women's game
    19,241  9
    2
    		'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    15,194  7
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    12,593  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    10,186  2
    2
    		Lady Gaga is being romantically linked to actor Jeremy Renner… it’s The Dredge
    5,007  0
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton? 14 other celebrity couples we never saw coming
    4,181  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DRUGS
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    EU
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    CANCER
    Opinion: I had a tumour growing in my breast but I also had a life growing inside me
    Opinion: I had a tumour growing in my breast but I also had a life growing inside me
    Paying tribute: 'Daff Man' on how he and his partner were supported by cancer nurses
    Opinion: 'I’m thinking of you' and 9 other things it's OK to say to a family going through cancer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie