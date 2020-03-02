This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Department to hold meeting with locals in Rosslare ahead of new Direct Provision centre opening

The centre will be located at the former Rosslare Port Lodge Hotel.

By Órla Ryan Monday 2 Mar 2020, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 6,896 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030385
File photo
Image: Google Street View
File photo
File photo
Image: Google Street View

A NEW DIRECT Provision centre will accommodate up to 100 asylum-seekers in a former hotel in Co Wexford, the Department of Justice has announced.

The centre will be located at the former Rosslare Port Lodge Hotel. It will replace the current local emergency accommodation which is housing asylum seekers at Hotel Rosslare.

The property was offered to the department via a public procurement competition last year.

In line with the new standards for Direct Provision being rolled out across the State, the centre will provide ‘independent living’ facilities to residents where they will have their own cooking facilities and an onsite food hall where they can get their groceries via a cashless system.

Asylum seekers who have been living in Hotel Rosslare on a temporary basis will be transferred to the new dedicated accommodation centre in the coming weeks. The remaining residents will move in on a phased basis.

The total capacity of the centre will be around 100 people.

Meeting tomorrow 

A spokesperson said the department is “endeavouring to provide the local community with as much information as possible”.

A meeting between department officials and local representatives will take place tomorrow to discuss what supports will be in place to facilitate the new accommodation centre and its residents.

“In line with successful models around the country, a ‘Friends of the Centre’ group will be established,” the spokesperson noted.

The centre will be managed by Codelix Ltd. In addition to the independent living arrangements, the centre contains a dining area, recreational spaces and an onsite laundry facility.

The spokesperson added that asylums seekers “may access a range of State services and supports including healthcare, education, childcare etc, on the same basis as everyone else”.

Related Reads

19.02.20 'We don't want to create an 'us and them' scenario': Tullamore councillors to discuss planned Direct Provision centre
30.01.20 'I might never see my parents again': Asylum seekers share their experiences of isolation and PTSD
14.01.20 'They operate in a vacuum': Migrant rights group hits out at lack of inspections for hotels housing asylum seekers

Adults living in Direct Provision centres receive a weekly allowance of €38.80 and children receive €29.80 per week.

The department has been struggling to secure premises to accommodate asylum seekers following protests and arson attacks. 

In October, a tender for a Direct Provision centre in Oughterard in Co Galway was withdrawn amid local protests.

The following month, a group that was protesting against plans to house asylum seekers in an apartment complex in Co Leitrim stood down their protest after the owners of the complex in Ballinamore secured a High Court injunction preventing protesters interfering with works to complete the structure.

Arson attacks occurred in 2018 and 2019 at hotels due to become accommodation centres in Moville, Co Donegal, and Rooskey on the Roscommon-Leitrim border. Most centres are at capacity and since September 2018 international protection applicants have been placed in hotels and B&Bs around the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie