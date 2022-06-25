#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Directly elected mayor for Dublin could be a 'dog's dinner' unless proper planning takes place

The former Taoiseach said a “ten-year plan where we start building up the federal system would be great” and “putting in a mayor at the start of that might be won’t work”.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM
48 minutes ago 2,123 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799928
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaking at the Citizens' Assembly this morning.
Image: The Citizens' Assembly Twitter
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaking at the Citizens' Assembly this morning.
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaking at the Citizens' Assembly this morning.
Image: The Citizens' Assembly Twitter

BERTIE AHERN SAYS a ten-year plan needs to be implemented before there can be a directly elected mayor of Dublin, otherwise it could be a “dog’s dinner”.

It’s the third weekend meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on a directly elected mayor in the Grand Hotel, Malahide, with talks and discussions on local government structures taking place today and tomorrow.

The Dublin Citizens’ Assembly is tasked with considering the type of directly elected mayor best suited for Dublin, and to bring forward proposals to the Oireachtas.

Bertie Ahern gave a talk this morning titled ‘The Reality of Devolution’.

He told the Assembly that he was “very enthusiastic” about having a directly elected mayor back 2000, someone who would be “Mr or Ms Dublin”.

However, he said there was concern that “a lot of celebs would run for it, who wouldn’t care two damns about the city” once elected.

Mr Ahern added: “We looked at some systems around the world they have directly elected mayors have control of everything: control of the police, control of teaching, of all the facilities that would be operated in the city.”

However, Mr Ahern said he “could not imagine us having such a system in this country” and that it “would lead to friction and be a dog’s dinner of a system”.

Mr Ahern said rather than focusing “just on a directly elected mayor of Dublin”, there should be a federal system for the whole county and Councils should also be empowered to “evolve” and become “stronger”.

He then told the Assembly that a “ten-year plan where we start devolving and building up the federal system would be great” and that “putting in a mayor at the start of that might be a dog’s dinner and won’t work”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin is chairing the Citizens’ Assembly.

He described Bertie Ahern as a “true blue” who is “passion for Dublin is infectious”.

Mr Gavin added that Bertie Ahern’s comments will give the 80 members of the Assembly “a lot of food of thought for the coming months ahead”.

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Coleman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie