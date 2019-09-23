Fifth search for Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh called off

THE SEARCH FOR the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975, has been called off.

McVeigh, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was 17 when he was kidnapped and killed.

He is one of 16 who were ‘disappeared’ during the Troubles. Three remain to be found: McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, and Robert Nairac.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) organised several searches of Bragan Bog near Emyvale in Northern Ireland, the most recent starting in September 2018, with a hiatus from November until June of this year.

It is the fifth search of the bog and has now been called off.

In a statement, McVeigh’s sister Dympna Kerr said:

“It’s impossible to describe the continuing pain and torment of yet another year passing and another search ending with Columba still lying in some desolate unmarked hole in the ground where he was left by his murderers.

All we want is for him to be brought home to be buried alongside his mother and father so that he and they can rest in peace.

The search was described as a ‘challenging piece of work’ by ICLVR senior investigator Jon Hill, but stressed it was thorough and carried out to the highest standards.

“We covered the ground that had been identified to us and revisited areas that had been searched at the very beginning of the process nearly 20 years ago but to no avail,” he added, “If Columba had been here we would have found him. Be in no doubt about that.”

McVeigh’s brother Oliver raised questions over whether those who provided information that the remains were buried in the bog were misleading investigators, adding that this latest blow will only strengthen the family’s resolve.

ICLVR said that anyone in the Republican movement who can speak with authority on the case is ‘adamant’ that the remains are in the bog.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the remains of Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh or Robert Nairac can contact: