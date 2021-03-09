Body of man (50s) discovered in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Cork city this evening.
The body of the man, who is understood to be in his 50s, was discovered in the Carey’s Lane area around 7pm.
A passerby raised the alarm and Gardaí and the emergency services were at the scene within minutes.
