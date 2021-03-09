Body of man (50s) discovered in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Cork city this evening.

The body of the man, who is understood to be in his 50s, was discovered in the Carey’s Lane area around 7pm.

A passerby raised the alarm and Gardaí and the emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. Locum State

Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post-mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) tomorrow.

The status of the investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual near Carey’s Lane or Patrick Street on Tuesday evening to contact them.

Officers will also examine CCTV security camera footage around the city centre as part of their probe.